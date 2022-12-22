In response to its continued expansion, FPS Food Process Solutions ("FPS"), a turn-key freezing and cooling equipment company, moves into its new corporate headquarters in a high-tech business park in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada. Located at 13911 Wireless Way, FPS occupies the entire ground floor of the 23,000-square-foot facility.

The new corporate headquarters is the fifth location to open in the Richmond area, in addition to its existing nearby manufacturing and office locations, which are all within a 10-kilometer radius.

"Growth has been accelerating year on year. We have been able to keep on track forecasting additional space needed for global business expansion," stated Jeffrey Chang, president, FPS Food Process Solutions Corp. "We bring the best of minds and manufacturing by investing in our people and the environment they work in. With more than 300 employees across our facilities in the Greater Vancouver area, we are here to stay," Chang continued.

Source: FPS Food Process Solutions