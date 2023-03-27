Provisur Technologies is an industrial food processing equipment manufacturer headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with a global network of manufacturing, sales and service locations. The company tag line, "Pushing Boundaries," highlights Provisur’s drive to constantly develop innovative technologies for food processing machines.

Innovation at its core

Innovation is at the heart of what Provisur does. The company has two Innovation Centers — one in Chicago, Illinois, and another in Paris, France, where customers, in collaboration with Provisur engineers, product specialists and food scientists, can experiment with new formulations, brainstorm, and explore the processing options to develop tailored applications and solutions.

Collaboration between Provisur experts and customers is a mainstay of the innovation process. The company develops patented technology to meet the ever-changing needs for the food processing industry, often originating from creating tailored solutions that solve customer challenges.

Making headlines

For the second time, innovations from Provisur made it all the way to the top ten of Crain´s List of Chicago’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022. The list is compiled by Ocean Tomo, a consultancy specialized in intellectual property (IP), and comprises 20 high-performing innovators. Rankings are based on the quality of patents awarded to each company — “Behind each one are stories of passion, persistence and inspiration harnessed to create something new,” says Crain’s. The list recognized Provisur for its 16 patents in 2022.

Beehive RSTD06 proves drive for innovation

The Beehive RSTD06, widely recognized as one of the most versatile protein separators in the industry, was featured as an example of the company’s spirit of innovation. It is just one example of the over-350 patented technologies the company has globally throughout its range of equipment.

“The versatile machine processes a wide variety of raw products including pork, chicken, beef, turkey, fish, mutton ... and can be used to debone, desinew, and defat,” says Dave Schumacher, general manager for the Separation Business at Provisur. “This new technology further expands the machine’s application range to include high-performance beef separation as well.”

Versatility in action

“The core of our business is to support our customers in providing safe, affordable and high quality food products to the world,“ explains Brian Perkins, president of Provisur. “The growing demand for higher sustainability on the one hand and cost efficiency on the other ... can only be met by innovative ideas and technologies. Our R&D teams are constantly striving for better solutions to support objectives like less food waste, highest flexibility, less use of water and energy and long life machine components while enabling customers to produce efficiently.”

Source: Provisur Technologies