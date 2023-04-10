Bascom Maple Farms, a source and supplier of 100% pure and organic maple syrup and maple sugar, recently highlighted how its versatile maple syrup can help food manufacturers enhance the taste, texture and quality of meat, poultry and seafood products. The addition of maple syrup can elevate the flavor profile of a variety of proteins and differentiate it from other products in the market to drive consumer demand.

According to Mintel’s U.S. 2022 Trending Flavors and Ingredients in Protein report, maple, brown sugar, and sweet appeared among the fastest-growing flavors used in meat product launches. Increasing prices are also causing consumers to reevaluate protein purchases and requiring brands to demonstrate value by offering unique eating experiences.

“Maple syrup extends far beyond the breakfast table and can help enhance the flavor complexity and quality of a range of meat, poultry, and seafood products,” said Arnold Coombs, executive director of Sales and Marketing, Bascom Maple Farms. “Our maple products allow formulators to traverse the spectrum from sweet to savory, delivering a unique and robust flavor profile for many applications. When used in a sauce, marinade, or glaze, maple delivers a rich flavor and subtle touch of sweetness that is ideal for meaty dishes. Not only does maple syrup provide a consistent flavor, it is also an ideal sweetening alternative on your label as it is recognizable, clean, and sustainable.”

Bascom Maple Farms’ natural and organic maple syrup helps manufacturers consistently deliver moist meat, poultry and seafood products, with formulation benefits including:

Enhances flavor, texture, and visual appeal

Moisture control to ensure a consistently moist and juicy product

Meets in-demand label claims such as clean label, organic and all-natural

Sustainably sourced

Rich in antioxidants and minerals

Consumer demand for organic and natural products is expected to propel the market growth for maple syrup, as reported by Mintel. Additionally, protein using the “all-natural product” claim scored 5.5% higher for the attribute “tasty” than products without the claim.

“When food manufacturers incorporate maple syrup into a formulation, it delivers an added layer of flavor complexity and can be used to boost browning for even better taste and visual appeal to consumers,” said Coombs. “Additionally, maple syrup can improve the moisture of meat and reduce other liquids that may be added for moisture retention or as a binder. Maple syrup can act as a tenderizer to soften cheaper cuts of meat and make them easier to cook as well.”

“We will happily work with brands to help select the right grade of maple syrup or maple sugar to meet taste and flavor goals,” added Coombs. “For darker meat, darker and more strongly flavored maple grades are typically recommended. Lighter-grade maple syrup pairs well with fish, while red meat is complimented with darker grades. Our experts will help guide which grade best fits your formulation to ensure your next meat, poultry, or seafood product is a hit with consumers.”

Bascom Maple Farms offers their solutions in all grades, each offering a unique flavor and color profile, with a variety of easy-to-use forms, sizes and packaging — from glass bottles to drums and totes. The formulation experts at Bascom can shorten the learning curve and help get high-quality, new products out of R&D and onto retailers’ shelves faster.

To learn more about Bascom’s portfolio of natural and organic maple solutions, visit https://www.maplesource.com.

Source: Bascom Maple Farms