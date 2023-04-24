Register to attend USMEF's 2023 Spring Conference, May 24–26 at the Marriott City Center in Minneapolis.

Click here for registration and lodging details.

With the USMEF Spring Conference quickly approaching, registration and lodging deadlines are coming up soon. The meeting agenda is full of timely and informative topics. Wednesday's opening general session will feature USMEF Vice President for the Asia Pacific, Jihae Yang, and departing Senior VP, Joel Haggard, who will discuss emerging issues in key Asian markets, including how removal of many COVID restrictions could provide momentum for the region’s foodservice sector.

On Thursday, USMEF will examine the state of U.S.-Mexico trade relations with Kenneth Smith Ramos, who served as Mexico´s chief negotiator for the modernization of NAFTA, which led to the signing and ratification of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). He is now a partner at AGON, a consulting firm specializing in competition, regulatory affairs and international trade.

At Friday’s closing session, former House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson — who oversaw development of four farm bills during his 30 years in Congress — will discuss the challenges lawmakers face as they work to craft an effective, pro-trade farm bill over the coming year.

In addition to the general sessions, the Beef, Pork, Exporter and Feedgrain/Oilseed breakouts will provide in-depth discussions on topics relevant to each sector. Registrants are welcome and encouraged to participate in all breakouts regardless of membership sector.

The Minneapolis Marriott City Center is within easy reach of the city’s most celebrated attractions. Located in the heart of downtown, the hotel is just steps away Nicollet Mall, a mile-long, pedestrian oasis lined with restaurants, bars, sidewalk seating, art, bountiful greenery and many shopping options.

Wednesday, April 26 is the deadline to receive the discounted registration rate, and Friday, April 28 is the last day to make a hotel reservation at the discounted group rate.

For those interested in sponsorship opportunities, email John Hinners, senior vice president, industry relations, or Jackie Boubin, vice president, operations, or call 303-623-6328.

Source: U.S. Meat Export Federation