To encourage importers and distributors in Peru to increase their number of promotional activities for U.S. red meat products, USMEF brought a Colombian importer to Lima in late March to share import, trade and sales successes with importers and potential buyers. The activity was attended by staff from the commercial, purchasing and marketing areas of importing companies in Peru to better understand how they can work together to improve customer service and increase U.S. red meat sales.

“The founder of W&L has worked with USMEF since 2011,” said USMEF Representative Jessica Julca. “In discussions with current and potential Peruvian importers about the opportunities and challenges of importing and gaining market share for U.S. product, we thought it would be helpful for them to hear first-hand from someone who has successfully done it for many years.”

Luz Elena Kassab, founder and CEO of W&L, brought two major clients — a family business butcher store chain located in low-income areas and a top-quality steakhouse — to share their experiences with high-quality U.S. red meat products in their respective markets.

“USMEF has worked closely with Luz Elena for many years and we are pleased that U.S. red meat is part of her business success ... The potential buyers were encouraged by what they heard from our Colombian guests and asked very good questions during and after the meeting,” added Julca.

Funding support was provided by the Beef Checkoff Program and Indiana Soybean Alliance.

Source: U.S. Meat Export Federation