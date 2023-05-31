Veroni, the first brand of Italian charcuterie in the U.S., chooses the IDDBA show, from June 4–6 in Anaheim, Calif., to introduce its animal well-being program. By the end of 2023, all Veroni's trays will be implemented with the certification claim on them: “Humanly Raised Meat.” The historical Italian cold-cut producer sources its pork meat from sustainable farms that adhere to an Animal Welfare Program. The pork used is processed and stored completely separately from other pork meat and is identified with a unique label throughout the production.

According to the “humanely raised” concept, pigs are raised following the Five Freedoms of Animal Welfare, which outline the aspects of animal well-being under human control. These include strict requirements farmers have to respect in all pigs’ life spheres — from their living space on the farm to the animal feed, health, and transport. This means that farmers feed the pigs with a vegetarian diet and do not use hormones.

The Five Freedoms of Animal Welfare are:

Freedom from hunger, malnutrition, and thirst

Freedom from fear and distress

Freedom from physical and thermal discomfort

Freedom from pain, injury and disease

Freedom to express normal patterns of behavior

"Launching our charcuterie humanely raised certificated is a big success for us. We know that the charcuterie sector has changed a lot over time, and we’ve been able to capitalize on the key trends in the segment," explained Marco Veroni, president of Veroni U.S.A. "Since 1925, Veroni has been offering high-quality charcuterie produced with recipes passed down from generation to generation and premium raw materials. This certification means an additional guarantee for our consumers, they can trust us not only for the authentic taste of our products but also for our transparency. We are guided by love for good food, respect for tradition, passion for quality, and attention to new food and nutritional trends. This winning strategy has allowed us to be recognized as the first Italian cured meat brand in the USA ... "

Veroni at the IDDBA show

The company, which will blow out 100 candles in 2025, continues to offer the Italian aperitivo ritual — Veroni’s Booth, #2039, has been designed as a lounge to welcome visitors and let them taste authentic Italian charcuterie, experiencing the conviviality that was missed during the pandemic. At the show, Veroni is showcasing the brand-new Maxi antipasto line, which comes in the new eco-friendly tray made of 75% less plastic than traditional Veroni trays and has FSC-certified paper. There will be also different types of Salami Chubs and their sliced versions, the new pairing options of the snack line, and a restyled Enjoy AperiTime line — a ready-to-share charcuterie board that combines deli meats with cheese and dried fruits.

Veroni’s Maxi Platters

The Maxi platter — 12 ounces in an eco-friendly tray — is a solution for large gatherings and celebrations. It includes a selection of Veroni charcuterie paired with cheese. The new combination that has joined the line features only cold cuts — Italian specialties such as Speck, Coppa, Salame Toscano and Salame Calabrese. This pairing option registered the best-selling performance among Veroni’s products.

The Italian snack in a snap

In addition to aperitivo, Veroni also aims to offer a solution that suits every moment of the day — the snack line serves the grab-and-go segment. Designed following the concept of the Italian “merenda,” meaning "break time," the line is a rich-in-protein option that comes in practical packaging to take on the go. Authentic Italian cold cuts are combined with cheese and Italian breadsticks or dried fruits for a snack that guarantees protein and a big taste at the same time. Imported Italian mild salami, provolone, and roasted almonds are the ingredients of one of the new entries, while the second one features imported Italian Prosciutto, provolone cheese, and breadsticks.

Veroni’s Salami Chubs and sliced salami

The brand-new Chubs range includes different types of salame:

Milano — long-aging, finely ground fat, intense red color, and particular sweetness for the palate

Parma — mild salami seasoned with salt and pepper

Truffle — sweet aroma, strong flavor, and delicate fragrance, featuring hints of porcini mushroom and hazelnut given by the black summer truffle

Salame Calabrese — for all the spicy lovers, produced according to the traditions of the Calabria region

Veroni Chubs. Photo courtesy of Veroni.

These different and typical Italian salami are also available in the sliced version, ready to serve and taste.

Enjoy AperiTime line

In the Italy corner created by Veroni, visitors can taste the Enjoy AperiTime line too. With a new entry, featuring Imported Italian “soppressata” and salame paired with olives, provolone and almonds, the line aims to enrich the authentic Italian aperitivo experience. The ready-to-open tray is suitable for crafting charcuterie boards. The packaging has been restyled in order to optimize shelf space. The new rectangular trays and the new ingredient combinations represent the effort of Veroni to meet the American taste while offering consumers the opportunity to experience an Italian aperitivo without having to leave their homes.

Source: Veroni