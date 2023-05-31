Peter Pan Seafood, a producer of wild Alaskan seafood, is elevating their commitment to food safety, compliance and sustainability. The company is using a user-friendly platform to ensure regulatory and financial compliance for every fresh, canned, and frozen seafood product created at their four Alaskan facilities, showcasing their dedication to these important values.

"For more than 100 years, Peter Pan Seafoods has taken pride in its reputation for producing the highest quality seafood products from Alaska," said Hart Schwarzenbach, director, Quality Assurance at Peter Pan Seafood Co. LLC.

"We require many certifications throughout our operations to guarantee that our standards of quality, safety and operational excellence are met and to ensure that our products are harvested and processed sustainably and responsibly[,]" Schwarzenbach said. "Now, we can maintain compliance documents for all of our suppliers, have easy access to those documents when needed, and save time in the process."

Peter Pan Seafood has earned the trust of their customers by consistently delivering safe, sustainable and premium seafood. To do this, the company has established a rigorous set of criteria for regulatory, legal and financial documentation and is now using an automated solution to process and evaluate each document as it comes in. This enables their QA/QC team to have a granular view of compliance and food safety levels for each of its suppliers at any time, from anywhere.

"Peter Pan Seafood has continuously demonstrated its commitment to delivering the highest quality products to its customers while ensuring safety and consistency among its suppliers. They’ve called that standard their 'North Star,'" said ReposiTrak Chairman and CEO Randy Fields. "We’re proud to be part of their day-to-day operations and look forward to helping them to achieve even higher levels of compliance from here."

Peter Pan Seafood and its suppliers are now part of the world’s largest compliance and risk management network, with ReposiTrak’s 110,000-plus facility connections in more than 100 countries sharing documents and data to improve supply chain safety and increase product transparency.

Sources: Peter Pan Seafood; ReposiTrak (Party City Group Inc.)