Processors of meat, poultry and seafood need to shift attention beyond the usual sustainability efforts to integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies into corporate policy. Firms also need to move beyond an emphasis on source reduction, recyclability, renewable content, recycled content and carbon footprint reduction to prepare for looming regulatory requirements related to extended producer responsibility (EPR), which requires product producers to fund the collection, recycling, and management of packaging waste.

Both findings are based on input from end users and suppliers of packaging and processing technologies in attendance at the Top to Top Summit in March 2023 and detailed in Sustainability and Technology – the Future of Packaging and Processing, a report published in May 2023 by PMMI Business Intelligence, a division of PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, the event host. The report also features segments about workforce and technology and digitalization.

Although EPR started in Germany about 40 years ago and is well-established in many countries, it’s in its infancy in the U.S. where only four states have enacted EPR regulations (as of March 2023). However, many states are considering legislation, and bills have been introduced in Congress.

Despite the regulatory activity associated with EPR, about two-thirds of survey respondents have not begun preparing for how EPR legislation might affect their business. The companies that are examining the impact of EPR rules are focused primarily on how efficiency/throughput will be affected. Costs and ensuring compliance from third-party providers also are concerns. According to the report, “Some participants noted post-consumer recycled content and recyclable materials will become more important … and pointed to potentially positive outcomes from EPR regulations, such as working more collaboratively with industry partners and customers.”

Many respondents hope national legislation will be enacted, thereby eliminating the need to comply with a patchwork of differing requirements. In addition, to harmonization and standardization, successful implementation of EPR will require consumer education and industry collaboration. More than half of those present (51%) chose early collaboration about new materials as the one thing they can do to prepare for EPR, followed by understanding the laws and consequences of non-compliance, assessing the impact of technology and material choices, and collecting data to demonstrate improvements. Meeting EPR goals also will require balancing product safety with the use of more sustainable materials to ensure product purity and shelf life are not negatively affected.

Corporate ESG initiatives, which extend beyond packaging, are a key focus for some members of the meat, poultry, and seafood industry, but it’s not uncommon to find firms that have not begun to formulate a strategy or are just beginning to do so. However, according to the report, companies with ESG programs reap benefits, such as diverting tons of plastic waste from landfills, saving energy, improving productivity, and increasing profits.

Many tactics are used to achieve ESG goals. Survey respondents favor installing new equipment to enable a change to a more sustainable packaging format (41%), followed by adopting renewable energy (37%), minimizing truck transport (34%), and reducing corrugate waste (20%). ESG commitments also include considering end-of-life disposal when designing new packaging and joining efforts such as the Amazon Climate Pledge.

