The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is advising the public of its preliminary concurrence with the World Organization for Animal Health’s bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) risk designation for France. The WOAH recognizes France as being of negligible risk for BSE. APHIS is taking this action based on its review of information supporting the WOAH’s risk designation for France.

APHIS is making the concurrence information available for public review and comment for a 60-day period ending on Aug. 14, 2023. To view the document or submit comments, go to www.regulations.gov and enter APHIS-2022-0066 in the search field. Alternatively, send comments to Docket No. APHIS-2022-0066, Regulatory Analysis and Development, PPD, APHIS, Station 3A-03.8, 4700 River Road Unit 118, Riverdale, MD 20737-1238. For additional information, visit here.

Source: USDA APHIS