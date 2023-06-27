Matt Salts, president of Charqui Jerky Co., met with The National Provisioner and discussed his company, highlighting its history, popular products, and future plans. Salts first noticed the potential in the jerky industry while traveling. He noticed a jerky store during his travels, and after purchasing some product, decided he wanted to venture into the industry himself. Salts noticed the expansion of the jerky category, but he also observed the need for a clean-label jerky product. After finding that niche, Salts’ jerky journey took off.

After entering a jerky product into a contest in 2013 and winning first place, Salts said it took a few years, but eventually, the business was solidified.

Even though Charqui Jerky Co. has created a variety of flavors over the years, their Vintage flavor is still their top-seller. Salts said their second-best seller is their Spicy variety, which is hot and sweet. Though not a top seller, their Bloody Mary flavor is also an eye-catching offering. “We call it Sunday Hangover, and it tastes like a Bloody Mary in a bag,” Salts said.

Photo credit: Charqui Jerky Co.

Charqui Jerky Co. began in processing, Salts said, then found a co-packer to work with, which was right before 2020. That year definitely affected the company, but, luckily, they were able to bounce back.

Salts said that their product has always had a bit of a higher price point, so they have not had to adjust their price much in the recent high-inflation environment.

Salts said that his company paid attention to consumer input since the beginning – when consumers wanted more consistency, his company provided it. Even when consumers craved product changes, one factor in Charqui Jerky Co.’s jerky stood out – flavor.

“We maximize flavor as much as we can. Our goal is to have that flavor through your entire chew process … It's a maximum amount of flavor and it's very tender,” Salts said.

Charqui Jerky Co. is currently operating in a sports sponsorship role with Paris Johnson Jr., offering up a product called Paris’ Cut. Paris Johnson Jr., a first-round NFL draft pick, inspired the jerky product.

Looking forward, Salts said his company plans to cultivate its previously established relationships with vendors, working in both grocery and convenience channels. The company also plans to focus on its newly established hardware store presence, as well as its online sales.

Salts recommended consumers branch out from national brand options. “There's really good stuff out there, we're not the only ones doing good product … Reach out a little bit, there's some really good stuff.”