Summer is the time for BBQs, and this year American lamb will be part of the lineup at select Kroger locations thanks to support from Superior Farms and the American Lamb Board.

The summer grilling retail promotion intends to get more American lamb on the menu at the next neighborhood get-together. The promotion focuses on Kroger stores located in the Denver (King Sooper), Atlanta and Cincinnati markets. The goal of the promotion is to lift sales at the store level and regain excitement for American lamb among consumers. The campaign kicked off Memorial Day weekend and runs through Labor Day.

Superior Farms applied for cost-sharing through the ALB Cooperative Funding Program. The funds will be used for online advertising, using location-based targeting, on the Kroger website and across the internet to entice consumers toward American lamb.

Through its Cooperative Funding Program, ALB allocates funds to assist state/local industry groups and American lamb suppliers as budget allows. This program is intended for those who are prepared to share costs and resources toward the funded project. ALB is funded by the Mandatory American Lamb Checkoff. No projects that influence local, state or government policy or action will be funded, as required by law. Funds are for activities that align with the ALB 2023–2028 Strategic Plan.

More information on the ALB Cooperative Funding Program is available here.

Founded in 1964, employee-owned Superior Farms is headquartered in California. The American lamb processor and supplier has a long history of supporting ALB projects.

“At Superior Farms, our goals for this summer grilling promotion are to generate excitement for American Lamb with consumers as well as Kroger store employees and its buying team, and ultimately increase American Lamb consumption,” said Lesa Eidman, vice president of sales at Superior Farms.

Kroger has been a strong proponent of American lamb for decades. The summer promotion includes these Kroger Simple Truth brand of American lamb cuts: butterflied leg, kabobs and ground.

“With the help of Superior Farms, Kroger supports American Lamb and U.S. sheep producers,” said Peter Camino, ALB chair from Buffalo, Wyo. “This support, in addition to its outstanding network of stores, makes Kroger an important partner in offering American Lamb to more consumers.”

Superior Farms’ website is https://superiorfarms.com. More information about Kroger is available at https://www.kroger.com.

Source: American Lamb Board