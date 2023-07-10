Maple Leaf Farms is introducing a new sous vide boneless duck breast for foodservice operators. Prepared in a traditional sous vide style, this convenient, fully cooked skin-on duck breast offers a rich flavor and juicy texture that is suitable for appetizers, salads, sandwiches, pasta and more.

“Our new sous vide duck breast is extremely versatile,” said Maple Leaf Farms Director of Marketing Olivia Tucker Ruddell. “The breast is cooked via a sous vide style, which allows the fat to slowly render out. The result is flavorful, tender duck breast that can be prepped in minutes.”

Maple Leaf Farms Sous Vide Boneless Duck Breast is a valuable menu option for chefs and restaurant operators who want to offer a unique protein that is easy to prepare. Since it is fully cooked it can be prepped in minutes by frying it or searing it in a pan to heat it through and crisp the skin.

“Our Sous Vide Boneless Duck Breast is great as an entrée or an ingredient in a dish,” said Ruddell. “Its rich, red meat flavor and tender texture complements any type of cuisine.”

Maple Leaf Farms Sous Vide Boneless Duck Breast is available now for purchase. Each case includes 15 vacuum-sealed packs of two duck breasts. The fully cooked product comes frozen for convenience and can be served pan-seared or deep-fried to heat and crisp the skin before serving. For more information, visit here.

Source: Maple Leaf Farms