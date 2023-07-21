USMEF’s growth and related achievements in export markets around the world have been made possible through the support and dedication of USMEF members and industry partners.

The Distinguished Service Award recognizes an individual for their leadership and lifetime contributions toward the achievement of USMEF’s mission to increase the value and profit opportunities for the U.S. beef, pork and lamb industries by enhancing demand in export markets.

This year, the USMEF Distinguished Service Award will be presented at USMEF's Strategic Planning Conference, being held Nov. 8–10 in New Orleans.

USMEF member nominations are needed to ensure that USMEF identifies and honors a deserving individual whose leadership and involvement in USMEF and USMEF activities have made a significant impact on USMEF's work in international markets.

Following are the guidelines for eligibility:

Nominees from all industry sectors and segments are eligible: livestock, feedgrain and oilseed production; farm industry; agribusiness (supply and service); research and technology; packing and processing; purveying and trading; and government affairs and trade. Nominees do not have to be current or former USMEF members. Nominees may be from the government sector. Nominees may not be a current USMEF employee or a member of the executive committee. The individual may be honored posthumously. The individual must be nominated by a current dues-paying USMEF member.

To submit a nomination, download a copy of the Nomination Form. Send completed nominations to Jackie Boubin, USMEF vice president, operations, at jboubin@usmef.org or fax to 303-623-0297 by July 31, 2023.

For those with questions about the award or the nominating process, email Jackie Boubin or call her at 303-623-6328.

USMEF’s Strategic Planning Conference is set for Nov. 8–10, 2023, in New Orleans. The agenda and registration details will be available online in late August.

Source: U.S. Meat Export Federation