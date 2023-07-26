The University of Wisconsin-Madison Meat Science & Animal Biologics Discovery program is announcing that applications are being accepted for the 2024-2025 Master Meat Crafter Training Program until Sept, 30, 2023.

Additional information (including application materials) for this program can be found here.

The Master Meat Crafter Program is a first-of-its-kind meat industry training program offered by the University of Wisconsin Meat Science program. It is designed to provide participants with a well-rounded, in-depth and comprehensive knowledge of meat science, food safety, and meat processing principles. The approximately 2-year program requires completion of four elements for successful graduation and subsequent distinction as “Master Meat Crafter.” Acceptance into this program will be based upon the quality and content of the required training program application. Applicants with at least 5 years of experience in ownership, operation or employment in a meat processing facility will be viewed favorably. The program is limited to 35 participants per class.

The program includes six three-day workshops. Participants are required to complete HACCP Training for Meat and Poultry Processors by the end of the first year of 2-year program if not previously taken.

At least six homework assignments will be administered throughout the program to expand on specific learning objectives. Participants will be required to conduct an in-plant research project.

Each participant will be expected to mentor an employee or other individual on various meat science and meat processing topics based upon the knowledge and principles learned from Master Meat Crafter Training Program. Participants must develop their own mentoring program (approved by training program personnel) prior to the beginning of mentoring.

After successfully completing the four program elements, candidates will receive the distinction of “Master Meat Crafter” at a formal graduation ceremony on Dec. 11-12, 2025, to signify the completion of the program.

Program costs are $11,000. Fees can be paid in full up front or broken into eight quarterly installments. Fees include registration for all schools and graduation, participant materials and handouts, business meals/banquets and transportation to events in Madison.

To apply, click here for the program application. Applications are due Sept. 30th, 2023.

For questions regarding the Master Meat Crafter Program, contact Colleen Crummy, outreach program manager, at colleen.crummy@wisc.edu or 608-279-7669, or Jeff Sindelar, Ph.D., professor & extension meat specialist, at jsindelar@wisc.edu or 608-262-0555.

Source: University of Wisconsin-Madison Meat Science & Animal Biologics Discovery program