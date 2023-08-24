The Honey Baked Ham Co. heard from people across America that they're tired of chips and dip and chicken wings at their tailgate spreads and want to shake things up this season. Close to 85% of sports fans want to see ham at their upcoming tailgates and watch parties. To answer fan demand, HoneyBaked has launched easy and distinctive Tailgate Packs featuring Honey Baked Ham's traditional bone-in ham, sliders and sandwiches that come prepacked and ready to feed a game day crowd.

Photo credit: The Honey Baked Ham Co

"The Honey Baked Ham Company has been a part of family traditions for generations, gathering people to celebrate with unique, delicious food," said Tripp McLaughlin, CMO, The Honey Baked Ham Co. "It's a natural fit that the company associated with tradition and connection plays a role in gathering fans during football season."

HoneyBaked's four new Tailgate Packs feature menu offerings designed for effortless, high-quality meals to fit any party size. These sharable, no-mess, handheld choices are easy to order ahead and pick up for tailgating or homegating celebrations.

"Our research into sports fans' preferences revealed that convenience, quality and taste are paramount for our target audience," said McLaughlin. "Tailgating enthusiasts particularly prioritize taste (68 percent), ease of preparation (57 percent) and quality (47 percent) – precisely what HoneyBaked offers its fans. In response to these demands, we have developed Tailgate Packs."

This random survey of 1,050 Americans who are sports fans was commissioned by The Honey Baked Ham Co. between July 17–24, 2023. It was conducted by market research company Maru/Blue.

Photo credit: The Honey Baked Ham Co

The Tailgate Packs lineup includes:

Half Ham Playmaker Pack: A make-your-own ham sliders kit. It includes an eight-pound Bone-In Half Ham, four containers of deli sides including Potato Salad or Broccoli Bacon Bliss and two 12-packs of King's Hawaiian Rolls.

Pick 2 Slider Pack: Includes two 12-packs of Take & Bake Sliders and eight bags of chips, offering options like Ham & Swiss Sliders, Garlic Herb Turkey & Cheddar Sliders and new Turkey Bacon Ranch Sliders (limited-time only).

Big Game Sandwich Pack: Choose from an assortment of HoneyBaked's most popular sandwiches, made with their signature meats, cut in halves and presented on a buffet tray. Includes one bag of chips per person. Choose from: Ham Classic, Smoked Turkey Classic, Turkey Bacon Ranch, Tavern Club, BBQ Smoked Stacker, Ham Salad, Chicken Salad, The HoneyBaked and Roasted Tomato and Cheddar.

Sandwich Playmaker Pack: Everything consumers need to make their own sandwiches, featuring a choice of Honey Baked Ham, Smoked Turkey Breast, or Roasted Turkey Breast, assorted sliced cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, condiments and fresh bread. Served with a choice of two deli sides — Potato Salad or Broccoli Bacon Bliss — and one cookie per person.

HoneyBaked is supporting this product launch with its largest marketing campaign in company history outside of the holidays — "Gameday is a HoneyBaked Day." This program includes TV advertising on both the SEC and ACC networks, digital video, social advertising, in-store POP, on-site activations at college football games throughout the fall, public relations and spokesperson collaborations with ESPN hosts Laura Rutledge and Katie George.

"When it comes to tailgate spreads, sports fans are always searching for convenience, exceptional taste, and top quality and HoneyBaked delivers precisely that with its Tailgate Packs," said ESPN Host Laura Rutledge. "The Tailgate Packs will surprise and delight tailgate-goers and pregame party guests at every game this football season."

Photo credit: The Honey Baked Ham Co



Consumers can get Tailgate Packs at a local HoneyBaked location or by visiting honeybaked.com/tailgate to buy online and pick up in store.

Source: The Honey Baked Ham Co