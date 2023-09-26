Fourth-generation, family-owned Volpi Foods, known for its slow-aged meats, has announced a new addition to its line of snacking products, Salami Stix, an easy-to-eat snack that comes in Spicy and Original flavors.

Salami Stix are made with minimal, all-natural ingredients and contain 14 grams of protein per serving and no carbs.

"We are excited to introduce our newest product, Stix, to our customers," said Lorenza Pasetti, CEO of Volpi Foods. "Our focus has always been on providing high-quality, all-natural products that use only the best ingredients. Salami Stix are no exception."

Volpi Foods, a brand of charcuterie, maintains a practical and healthy approach and upholds high standards, including a strong commitment to sustainability, even winning a 2023 Mindful Award. Volpi Foods exclusively sources from local Midwest farmers to ensure that every animal comes with their signature Raised Responsibly standards. This involves obtaining third-party animal welfare audits so that herds can have comprehensive care from birth to humane harvesting, agricultural biodiversity, the freedom to roam and socialize naturally, and a primarily vegetarian diet. Additionally, all products refrain from using steroids, growth promotants or gestation crates. Volpi's products are always all-natural, non-GMO, gluten-free, and made from fresh, never frozen meat. They do not contain nitrates or nitrites. Volpi Salami Stix will be available in grocery stores across the United States in September.

For more information and a nationwide store locator, visit VolpiFoods.com.

Source: Volpi Foods