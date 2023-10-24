The American-International Charolais Association has appointed two beef marketing specialists.

Newly appointed specialists David Bisek, director of Charolais beef marketing, and Stacey Rincker, director of Charolais beef promotion, bring extensive backgrounds and qualifications that align with the AICA's mission. Their core responsibilities include crafting and executing marketing strategies, creating educational materials, nurturing relationships with packers, retailers, restaurants, and industry stakeholders; and actively promoting Charolais-Influenced beef through various channels.

Rincker, a seasoned professional with a deep-rooted history in the beef industry, brings previous experience working closely with the Illinois Beef Association. Stacey has a track record of successful international beef marketing campaigns and a comprehensive understanding of working with Tyson Foods. Bisek worked for Cargill for nearly a decade and has consulted with startups in the food and beverage industry. Working together, they will be instrumental in developing innovative marketing campaigns to resonate with packers, retailers and consumers.

"We are thrilled to welcome David and Stacey to our team," said Dr. Clint Rusk, executive vice president of the AICA. "Their marketing expertise and passion will be invaluable for helping us expand the reach of Charolais genetics, support our breeders, and educate the industry about the exceptional advantages of Charolais-Influenced beef."

Rincker and Bisek will work closely with the AICA's staff based in Kansas City, Mo., with their duties roles including:

leading day-to-day strategy for marketing Charolais-influenced beef while boosting retailer acceptance and consumer demand.

collaborating with the executive vice president to provide detailed monthly progress reports to the AICA board of directors and the AICA steering committee for beef marketing

communication with AICA staff, board of directors, breeders, cattle buyers, packers, retailers and consumers

management and preparation for meetings with cattle buyers, packers, retailers and consumers.

Source: American-International Charolais Association