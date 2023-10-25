Following the successful launch of the Mac & Cheese Burger limited-time offer earlier this year, Smashburger is bringing back the popular comfort dish and introducing a second version with a new twist: The Scorchin' Hot Mac & Cheese Burger. Starting Oct. 24, both the Mac & Cheese Burgers and Scorchin' Hot Mac & Cheese Burger are now available for a limited time nationwide, in-store and online.

"At Smashburger, we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of taste innovation with the highest quality ingredients, while maintaining a pulse on the desires of our guests," said Smashburger Senior Vice President of Global Operations Toni Bianco. "After the Mac & Cheese Burger became one of our top performing LTOs of all time, we knew we had to bring the beloved dish back to satisfy our guests' cravings and turn up the heat with the new Scorchin' Hot Mac & Cheese Burger."

Made with Certified Angus Beef, topped with American cheese and stacked on toasted artisan classic buns, both the Mac & Cheese and Scorchin' Hot Mac & Cheese Burgers are set to satisfy any craving — cozy or spicy. The Scorchin' Hot Mac & Cheese Burger is topped with Smashburger's signature Scorchin' Hot seasoning — perfect for guests who want to experience the coziness of Mac & Cheese with a kick.

The tasty Mac & Cheese layer is available to add to any burger build and created by using the brand's proprietary smashing technique — smashing the Mac & Cheese on the grill to create a crispy and flavorful baked cheese layer before adding it to the burger. Available until Jan. 3, 2024, guests can order Smashburger for takeout (in-store and curbside pickup) or delivery on Smashburger.com, mobile app or through DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats and GrubHub.

Source: Smashburger