As of the end of July, veal reached $49 million in retail sales, down 10.8% in dollars and 8.8% in pounds, respectively, from the year before, according to Circana data.

Anne-Marie Roerink from 210 Analytics noted that leg has had the most sales for veal, but those sales are down by 14% from this time last year.

She said veal has had a higher average price per pound when compared to other major protein types. However, the price per pound of veal is down 2.3% from a year ago.

Roerink noted that veal has quite a regionality to it. “The migration patterns from the Northeast to the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic may be influencing veal fans to find their favorite veal products,” she said. “Additionally, some of the restaurant occasions have returned which may play into the retail numbers as well.”

Veal grinds also saw declining numbers in both sales and pounds, reaching $10.3 million so far for this year, Circana data shows. This is down 8.7% in dollars and 11.1% in pounds, respectively, from the year prior. Almost every veal category saw declines in dollars, units, and pounds.

Frans van Dongen, director of international affairs, Dutch Meat Industry Association, discussed the consumer perception of this protein type. Although veal is not as common of a protein with consumers as, say, chicken or beef, van Dongen noted that veal is prevalent in different areas of the country.

“Veal is a staple in dishes such as Osso [Buco], Saltimbocca, or Vitello Tonnato,” he said.

Van Dongen also said that comfort dishes, such as veal stew or Osso Buco, are likely to be popular in the coming colder months.

He also said that consumers are becoming more interested in trying veal as they find more confidence in the kitchen.

“Veal is in the adoption stage within the American retail and foodservice industries … Veal volume sales rose 4% from 2019 to 2021 …,” van Gorden said. This sales data comes from IRI, Integrated Fresh, MULO, 52 WE 12/28/2021.