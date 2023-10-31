Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula, or BGCVP, is announcing a donation of $20,000 from Smithfield Foods to equip the state-of-the-art kitchen in the Tyrod Taylor Wellness Center at BGCVP Citizens Unit.

The Tyrod Taylor Wellness Center, opened in 2023, represents a significant investment in the health and well-being of the youth in the Hampton community. It features a cutting-edge kitchen that will serve as the heart of BGCVP’s health and wellness initiative to nourish young minds and foster healthy habits.

The kitchen is equipped with fixtures for commercial cooking appliances, food preparation areas, storage spaces and more. It will serve as the central hub from which BGCVP provides hundreds of hot, nutritious meals to local youth every week, ensuring that no child goes home hungry. Programming facilitated in the newly equipped kitchen will include workforce development opportunities, offering teenagers a valuable culinary education and launching them toward careers. It will also introduce younger club members to cooking and nutrition classes, emphasizing health and wellness. Moreover, the kitchen will serve as an inclusive and well-rounded community space available for hosting events that bring the community together.

Hal Smith, BGCVP president & CEO, said, "We are deeply grateful to Smithfield Foods for their generous support. This gift will have a profound impact on our ability to provide essential services to the youth of the Virginia Peninsula. The equipped kitchen will not only serve as a source of nourishment but also as a catalyst for fostering culinary skills, healthy living habits, and a sense of community."

Jonathan Toms, senior community development manager for Smithfield Foods, said, “At Smithfield, we care deeply about the communities where our employees live, work, and raise their families. Many of our employees call the Virginia Peninsula, and the city of Hampton, home. We are proud to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula through this donation and help build upon the Tyrod Taylor Wellness Center to ensure that no child in our community faces hunger.”

NFL quarterback and Hampton native, Tyrod Taylor, said, “I’m thrilled to witness the growth of the Tyrod Taylor Wellness Center at Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula. Smithfield Foods’ contribution to outfitting the kitchen is a testament to their dedication to our community’s future. I look forward to seeing the continued impact the space will have on the Hampton Community.”

City of Hampton Mayor, Donnie Tuck, said, “An international organization and an NFL quarterback, both made a commitment to give back to where they got their start. It’s important to note that this investment of $20,000 in kitchen equipment in the Tyrod Taylor Wellness Center will be used to provide healthy meals and educate young men and women about nutrition. If you think about it, there isn’t a more fundamental way to help young people.”

Source: Smithfield Foods Inc.