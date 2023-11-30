Sustainability is of growing importance in international markets, and USMEF is working to promote the industry’s commitment to sustainability as a differentiator for U.S. red meat products. USMEF shares the U.S. sustainability message with the international trade and consumers through educational and promotional activities, including advertising and social media.

For that effort, USMEF partnered with industry checkoff programs to create a video illustrating how U.S. producers’ commitment to the land they work and the animals they raise translates to meals at the table, around the world. Watch the video here.

Source: U.S. Meat Export Federation