The Meat Institute and the Protein PACT for the People, Animals & Climate of Tomorrow will highlight animal agriculture’s commitments and progress toward global goals in multiple high-level engagements at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai Nov. 30 – Dec. 12.

The Meat Institute is an accredited COP28 observer, and the Protein PACT is a principal sponsor of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture’s (IICA) Sustainable Agriculture of the Americas Pavilion.

In addition to convening experts on livestock production and consumption across multiple COP28 pavilions, on Dec. 8, IICA and the Protein PACT will co-host a high-level reception celebrating sustainable agriculture of the Americas, highlighting the role of meat and dairy. Speakers include IICA Deputy Director Lloyd Day, Meat Institute Chief Strategy Officer Eric Mittenthal and Uruguayan Minister of Livestock, Agriculture, and Fisheries Fernando Mattos Costa.

Mittenthal said, “Protein PACT partners are honored to again emphasize at COP28 the role of animal agriculture in driving sustainability and food security solutions and to support IICA in advancing sustainable agriculture of the Americas. We look forward to engaging throughout the summit to verify progress toward sustaining nutrient-dense foods like meat and dairy for generations to come, including by sharing the Meat Institute’s pioneering greenhouse gas inventory tool and sector-wide data reporting.”

IICA Director General Dr. Manuel Otero said, “As the FAO has concluded, meat, eggs and milk offer crucial sources of much-needed nutrients which cannot easily be obtained from other sources, and producing these foods supports the livelihoods of millions throughout the Americas and around the world.

Livestock production is therefore central to all sustainability solutions - environmental, economic, and social. IICA and its member states will continue to champion at COP28 and beyond the critical role of sustainable agriculture of the Americas, including livestock production, in achieving global goals.”

The Protein PACT has organized or assisted with inviting expert speakers for six panels across five COP28 pavilions, including:

Dec. 5 panel in the Food Pavilion, co-organized by IICA and the International Livestock Research Institute on the topic of sustainable and healthy livestock production systems.

Dec. 6 panel in the IICA pavilion, organized by the Canadian Alliance for Net-Zero Agri-food on the topic of achieving net zero in agrifood systems.

Dec. 8 panel in the IICA pavilion, organized by the Protein PACT on the topic of principles, practices and proof for animal agriculture driving climate and food security solutions.

Dec. 9 panel in the IICA pavilion, co-organized by IICA and ILRI on the topic of innovation and investment in livestock systems for climate change adaptation and mitigation.

Source: North American Meat Institute