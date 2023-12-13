Case Farms, a local poultry farming and processing group, achieved a new safety milestone on Dec. 8 after their Winesburg Complex in Ohio reached three million man hours without experiencing an Occupational Safety and Health Administration recordable lost-time accident.

"This is no simple task and the first time the Winesburg Complex has achieved this milestone, it involves every team member across the complex working together to promote a safe workplace. This milestone continues the trend our company set with our commitment to safety." said Jeff Shanabarger, regional safety manager of Ohio divisions.

This is the second time the Winesburg facility has reached a significant safety milestone in 2023. The Winesburg Complex reached one million man hours without a lost-time incident last September and achieved the two million man hours without a lost-time incident in May of 2023. The complex has worked 662 days without an OSHA lost-time incident.

An OSHA recordable lost-time accident occurs when an employee receives an injury where a doctor has determined that the person cannot come to work until fully recovered. Typically, it takes about five to six months for a facility to reach one million man hours without a lost-time accident.

In addition to efforts made by employees, Case Farms implements a companywide worker safety program.

Source: Case Farms