The American Association of Meat Processors is announcing a four-part labeling webinar series, starting in January 2024. The webinars will be led by Steph Harmon of Label Compliance Solutions.

Labeling can be complex and confusing. This series aims to give a basic foundation in labeling to ensure this required task is properly managed in an establishment, avoiding the headaches of costly label mistakes and tagged product. Those interested in attending can participate in one or all four labeling webinars to:

Gain a basic understanding of what needs to be included on labels.

Learn how to fill out a 7234 label approval form.

Determine when to submit a label to USDA versus when to generic-approve a label

Learn how to submit a label to USDA.

Understand various label claims and when they need to be submitted to USDA.

The schedule of the webinar series:

Part 1 – Basic Labeling Requirements: Jan. 16, 2024, 10:00 a.m. Central.

Part 2 – How to Fill Out a Label Approval Form: Feb. 13, 2024, 10:00 a.m. Central.

Part 3 – How to Submit a Label to LPDS: March 19, 2024, 10:00 a.m. Central.

Part 4 – Labeling Claims: April 16, 2024, 10:00 a.m. Central.

Registration for the events is free, and anyone interested in attending can register here.

Steph Harmon has worked in the meat industry for over 22 years. She has extensive experience in USDA labeling of retail, foodservice and claims labels (animal raising, nutrition, third party certifications, etc.). She has worked with numerous small USDA establishments and independent ranchers to help meet their labeling needs with services including label reviews, label content creation, graphic design, label approvals and label printing. Steph holds a Bachelor of Science in agricultural business and marketing from the University of Wyoming. She lives in western Nebraska where she and her husband run a herd of commercial cattle. She enjoys being horseback, archery hunting and cooking.

There will be a limited number of sponsorships available for the webinar series. Those interested in sponsoring one or all of the webinars can contact Communications Manager Sam Gazdziak at sam@aamp.com.

Source: American Association of Meat Processors