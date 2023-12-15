Mexico’s economy is in the midst of a broad-based economic expansion, bringing heightened demand for high-quality protein and new developments in the foodservice sector. USMEF believes the conditions in Mexico are favorable for U.S. lamb.

“At USMEF, we are seeing new opportunities in foodservice for U.S. lamb,” said Gerardo Rodriguez, USMEF’s director in Mexico, Central America and the Dominican Republic. “New ideas and concepts are developing in the resorts and high-end restaurants while niche opportunities are growing in retail and mid-level foodservice.”

USMEF hosted a daylong educational event for U.S. suppliers and buyers from Mexico, focusing on U.S. lamb quality and its competitive advantages and market prospects. Attendees included importers and buyers from Tijuana, Mexicali, Mexico City, Veracruz and Puebla, as well as members of Canirac, a major restaurant and food industry organization. Also supporting the industry and attending the event were Dan Archibald, director of the Agricultural Trade Office in Monterrey, and Tijuana Consul General Tom Reott.

USMEF Corporate Chef German Navarrete provided a cutting demonstration on the shoulder, showing different cuts, suggested flavor profiles, cooking methods and ingredient pairings. Subsequent presentations highlighted the cuts suitable for various sectors of foodservice throughout Mexico. The event included a product showcase and vineyard tour to highlight complementary pairings with U.S. lamb.

“Mexico has always been an important export market for Superior Farms but this event really opened our eyes to the exciting culinary scene throughout Mexico and to all the opportunities for U.S. lamb in both foodservice and retail,” said Gary Pfeiffer, executive vice president of sales and marketing for Superior Farms. “We met with distributors from throughout Mexico servicing both urban and resort markets and established several new business relationships.”

Funding for the event was provided by the American Lamb Board and USDA’s Market Access Program.

Source: U.S. Meat Export Federation