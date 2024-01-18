The NFRA Penguin Pitch: Emerging Brand Contest is open to new or emerging food brands that are currently at retail and looking to disrupt their category. “Think of when self-rising gourmet pizza first appeared in the freezer… Or when the dairy aisle introduced milk derived from nuts and soy… That’s the kind of innovation we’re looking for," said Tricia Greyshock, president and CEO of NFRA. The Penguin Pitch is searching for brands that push boundaries and redefine how consumers experience frozen and refrigerated foods.

The grand prize winner will receive their own table at Café NFRA during this year’s NFRA Convention, Oct. 5-8, 2024, in National Harbor, Md. Valued at $6,000, the Café spot will give the winning brand an opportunity to showcase their product to retailers and industry professionals. The winning brand will also receive the honor of being named NFRA’s inaugural “Emerging Brand of the Year,” increasing the brand’s growth potential. Select honorable mentions will also be awarded.

Neil Ritchey, NFRA chairman and vice president of consumer brands at InnovAsian Cuisine, said, "Our search for emerging brands is a way of challenging manufacturers to innovate. We want to see products that not only excite shoppers, but also encourage them to spend a few extra minutes looking for new items that will make mealtimes more fulfilling.”

Entries must meet the following requirements to qualify:

Company must be a member of NFRA in good standing (if not currently a member, company must join before March 1, 2024).

The product being entered must have been retail ready and have been shipping to U.S. retailers no later than June 1, 2023.

Retail sales for the product must be in the range of $100,000 – $2 million annually by Feb. 1, 2024.

Company must be less than three years old.

Must have a viable distribution supply chain network in place.

Product should be innovative and fill a consumer need.

For complete official rules, winner’s information and online application, visit www.nfraweb.org. Deadline to enter is Feb. 16, 2024.

Source: National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association