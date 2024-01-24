Messer has honored Bell & Evans, a fifth-generation family-owned poultry processor, with the Innovation for Sustainability Award.

“At Bell & Evans, we have always believed in pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the poultry industry,” said Bell & Evans Owner, Scott Sechler. “This award is a celebration of our shared values that have fueled our partnership for over a decade. We are committed to our people, our customers, and new innovations that create a sustainable future for the environment, our business and our partnerships.”

"With this award, we express our sincerest gratitude to Bell & Evans for their unwavering commitment to innovation and most recently a sustainability technology,” said Chris Ebeling, executive vice president of sales & marketing, U.S. bulk at Messer Americas. “As our strategic solutions partner, they have embraced cutting-edge technologies that are not only beneficial for their businesses but also contribute to a healthier planet."

Both companies look forward to continuing their collaborative efforts to drive positive change in the poultry industry.

Sources: Messer; Bell & Evans