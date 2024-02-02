Charcuterie company Veroni has produced a video tutorial series to help viewers learn how to make Italian-style charcuterie boards.

The second chapter of “Veroni charcuterie boards: the Italian touch" shows how to make a creative board just with the AperiTime line, Veroni’s most successful product in the U.S.

After the pilot-content Christmas charcuterie board, Veroni gets into the heart of the campaign with the AperiTime charcuterie board. The video focuses on the company's U.S. bestselling line of the same name, which offers a kit of mixed goods including cured meats, cheese, olives, dried fruit, breadsticks and everything needed to make a DIY appetizer.

This content is part of the video tutorial series aimed at helping people learn or master charcuterie board-crafting. The campaign’s goal is to let Veroni’s followers hop on one of the most popular food trends in recent years.

The multichannel campaign is available on both the company's U.S. social media and Italian accounts and on the company's websites veroni.com and veroni.it.

"The goal of this campaign is not only speaking to foodies who are on a hunt for the latest food trends, but also reaching those who don't like cooking but still want to impress their guests by following a few simple tips. Our reels are cooking-friendly and will be very good options for youngsters who are taking their first steps in the kitchen ... The project was created to hop on a viral trend that has thrilled millions of American social media users and making it our own," said Emanuela Bigi, marketing manager at Veroni. "The added unique value of the content created can be found in our Italian DNA, the Italian touch in terms of style and taste that we are known worldwide for."

While the campaign directed to the Italian community starts with five video tutorials that show the "ABCs" of how to prepare a charcuterie board properly, in the U.S., the campaign starts with five themed cutting boards suitable for holiday parties or an “aperitivo,” designed for pro charcuterie board makers.

To complete the video series, the Spring charcuterie board plays on the artistic and chromatic juxtaposition of cheese, vegetables, fresh and dried fruits to create designs and geometric shapes.

The Happy Birthday Charcuterie board follows, while the last board, Discover the Taste of Italy, is the board that acknowledges and highlights the excellence of cured meats from Emilia-Romagna and emphasizes the importance of Italian production and quality, a key to the success of sales recorded in the American market. Veroni exports its cured meats, which are made strictly in Emilia-Romagna, to the United States, to then be sliced in the Logan plant in New Jersey, guaranteeing freshness while maintaining the organoleptic characteristics.

