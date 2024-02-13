Following a 3-year hiatus, the return of a Texas-style barbecue was a celebratory event for Hong Kong’s foodservice sector, which has struggled to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The 14th edition of the Great American Texas Barbecue attracted 850 chefs, merchandisers, restaurant owners, distributors and U.S. suppliers, who turned out to sample American barbecue, reconnect with industry partners and learn new menu ideas and concepts. Brisket, ribs and sausages were cooked and smoked while new items such as the steamship round were also featured.

Held at Hong Kong’s Kowloon Cricket Club, the event was hosted by the U.S. Agricultural Trade Office in Hong Kong, Texas Beef Council and USMEF.

A diverse group of partners demonstrated high-quality U.S. beef and pork in a variety of cuisines at the event while live country music and dancers added to the festive atmosphere.

“The road to recovery for the foodservice sector has been a long one as businesses attempt to adapt to new and ongoing challenges,” said USMEF Vice President of Asia Pacific Jihae Yang. “The return of this event was a celebration of the industry’s resilience.”

Jennifer Clever, director of the Agricultural Trade Office in Hong Kong, delivered welcoming remarks while native Texan and Consul General Gregory May discussed Texas barbecue culture and presented awards to industry professionals.

“This event has always been popular with foodservice professionals and in bringing it back, we demonstrated our industry’s commitment to serving Hong Kong,” Yang said.

Funding support was provided by the Beef Checkoff Program, Texas Beef Council, the National Pork Board and USDA’s Market Access Program.

Source: U.S. Meat Export Federation