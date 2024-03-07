We want to hear from your company for The National Provisioner’s Top 100 2024 meat and poultry industry survey.

For The National Provisioner’s 2024 Top 100 listing, we welcome information from companies across the meat and poultry industry — large corporations, small-to-midsized processors, publicly traded, privately held, new startups. The more companies that supply updated company information via our 2024 questionnaire the more comprehensive the report will be.

Accompanying the Top 100 Report is The National Provisioner's Greatest Gains Report, which calls out the meat and poultry industry's fast-growing companies (with a minimum of $1 million in annual sales). Companies can be eligible to appear on Greatest Gains Report even if they do not appear on the Top 100 Report.

Your company has a success story to share, so take a couple minutes to fill out the questionnaire or email me at fwilkinson@bnpmedia.com.

The deadline to participate in the Top 100 and Greatest Gains reports is Friday, April 5, 2024 — let us know how your business is doing.