Case Farms, a poultry farming and processing group, achieved a new safety milestone on March 30 after their Goldsboro, N.C., processing facility reached 1 million man hours without experiencing an Occupational Safety and Health Administration recordable lost-time accident.

"This is a huge accomplishment, and I could not be any prouder of our team ... ” said Jared Birchum, complex safety manager at the Goldsboro location. “Congratulations to the entire Goldsboro team on achieving this milestone. This is no easy task and would not be accomplished without total commitment from each team member to providing a safe workplace. There is no doubt that our safety success will continue with the efforts this team has made towards improving our safety culture,” said Tyler Parlier, regional safety manager of North Carolina divisions.

Over the last year, the Morganton Complex in North Carolina has reached the 2 and 3 million man-hour mark. The Winesburg, Ohio, facility also reached the 2 million man-hour mark early in 2023 and the 3 million man-hour mark in late 2023.

“As we prepare to celebrate one million safe work hours at the Goldsboro division, we will continue to keep safety at the forefront of our business and strive for the next accomplishment. Safety is the most important part of our business, and we are ecstatic to achieve this tremendous milestone. Thank you all for being committed to safety and working together to achieve this goal,” said Eldredge Chandler, assistant plant manager of the Goldsboro facility.

An OHSA recordable lost-time accident occurs when an employee receives an injury where a doctor has determined that the person cannot come to work until fully recovered. Typically, it takes about five to six months for a facility to reach 1 million-man hours without a lost-time accident.

In addition to efforts made by employees, Case Farms implements a companywide worker safety program comprised of core elements that are essential to achieving and maintaining a strong safety and health program.

Source: Case Farms