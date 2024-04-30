Grass-fed beef supplier American Farmers Network has partnered with Erewhon, a premier independent retailer of organic and natural foods in the United States, to bring high-quality organic domestic grass-fed beef to their customers.

This strategic partnership meets the growing demand in California, and nationwide, for ethically sourced, sustainable and domestically raised beef products.

"Our shoppers trust us to help them make more informed, conscious decisions while shopping, particularly when it comes to protein suppliers we source," said Victor Manes, director of protein at Erewhon. "We won't work with suppliers that cannot meet the rigorous expectations of our highly discerning clientele. We knew American Farmers Network could meet our high demands, standards and quality consistently so partnering with them was a natural next step in evolving what we offer in our meat case."

Through this partnership, Erewhon features a wide range of organic grass-fed beef cuts sold under the Erewhon brand name. By sourcing directly from American ranchers through American Farmers Network's strict raising protocols, Erewhon ensures complete transparency and traceability throughout their supply chain.

This partnership between American Farmers Network and Erewhon represents a growing demand for sustainable and ethical food systems. By purchasing organic beef from American Farmers Network, consumers know they are supporting regenerative agriculture and responsible stewardship of the land.

Sanin Mirvic, CEO of American Farmers Network, said, "Erewhon shares our dedication to procuring food that not only nurtures the environment but also supports our health." He emphasized the importance of the nutrients found in organic grass-fed beef, stating that they "support a lifestyle that goes beyond surviving by focusing on thriving."

AFN organic grass-fed beef products are available at Erewhon locations across Southern California.

Source: American Farmers Network