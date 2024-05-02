In 2023, China/Hong Kong was the second-largest export market for US beef by value ($2.02 billion) and third largest by volume at 228,697 metric tons, according to data released by USDA and compiled by USMEF. While the region’s demand for imported pork has trended lower in recent years as China’s domestic production rebounded from the impact of African swine fever, it is still the third-largest value market for US pork ($1.27 billion in 2023) and remains the largest destination for US pork variety meat.

Following are recent examples of market development initiatives for US beef and pork in China:

USMEF introduces US beef and pork to the trade in northeast China

USMEF conducted an introductory seminar about US beef and pork for 65 wholesalers, retailers and restaurant owners/chefs in Shenyang, home to nearly 9 million people in northeast China. Consul General Sara Yun and Agricultural Trade Office Director Ryan Bedford welcomed attendees.

A primary USMEF objective in this region is to develop trade, catering and retail resources for US red meat. Following industry presentations, USMEF provided cut demonstrations and tastings with several US beef and pork cuts in popular local dishes.

The seminar was funded by the Beef Checkoff Program and United Soybean Board.

USMEF promotes chilled US beef and introduces US pork to in Guangzhou

USMEF partnered with a Guangzhou importer to promote eight chilled US beef cuts and introduce two pork cuts to its foodservice customers at two seminars. Following industry presentations about US red meat production and product quality, USMEF provided training on handling chilled U.S. products and performed cutting demonstrations.

Sample tastings featuring the eight beef and two pork cuts were prepared in several western-style, yakiniku and Chinese-style dishes.

The seminars were funded by the Beef Checkoff Program, United Soybean Board and USDA’s Market Access Program.

USMEF partners on customs clearance workshop in southern China

Thirty attendees representing US exporters, import agents and customs clearance brokers attended a workshop in southern China about common issues and problems during customs clearance. The workshop, in Beihai, was conducted by USMEF, the USA Poultry & Egg Export Council and USDA’s Food Safety and Inspections Service .

James Chisolm, FSIS Beijing director, addressed trade policy and technical issues and described how export certificates destined for China will require digital signatures in FSIS’s Public Health Information System beginning July 1.

Source: USMEF