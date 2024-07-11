Burger King is no stranger to bold spice and flavor, bringing consumers recent menu items like Fiery Nuggets, Spicy Chicken Fries, the Ghost Pepper Whopper sandwich and more. For summer 2024, Burger King is launching its Fiery Menu.

Starting July 18, BK restaurants across the U.S. will roll out the Fiery Menu featuring items varying in levels of spice — from mild to wild.

Available nationwide for a limited time, the complete Fiery Menu lineup includes:

Fiery Bacon Whopper (Spice Level 3): The Fiery Bacon Whopper features a quarter-pound flame-grilled beef patty with Fiery-seasoned bacon, pepper Jack cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and a creamy Fiery sauce, all on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Fiery Chicken Fries (Spice Level 4): Available in four, eight and 12 pieces, the white-meat Chicken Fries are marinated with a Fiery seasoning and coated in savory garlic and pepper breading.

Fiery Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich (Spice Level 5): This chicken sandwich features a crispy white-meat breast filet coated with a Fiery glaze and topped with Fiery-seasoned bacon, pepper Jack cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and creamy Fiery sauce, all on a toasted bun.

"We know that our Guests crave spice packed full of flavor when they come to BK, but spice looks different for everybody," said Pat O'Toole, chief marketing officer, Burger King North America. "As a brand that is built on letting Guests ['Have It Your Way,'] we're excited to offer a range of products that appeal to everyone – from those who want just a little kick to those who can't get enough heat."

Source: Burger King