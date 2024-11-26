FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express and 16 other restaurant concepts, announces a series of new Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express openings in Mexico. Since announcing its aggressive growth strategy for the country in 2021, the co-branded burger and wing concept now operates five Mexico locations.

Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express have experienced significant growth in Mexico City specifically, opening all five new restaurants in the country’s largest urban area. Recently opened locations in Mexico City include Reforma Capital, Polanco, Mundo E Mall and Tepeyac.

“The strategic partnership we have forged with franchisee Red Rombo Group and their acumen of the area has been a key component in our rapid build-out of Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express in Mexico,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, chief development officer of FAT Brands. “Similarly, all-American fare continues to be popular in Mexico, which has led to FAT Brands’ robust growth - sister brand Twin Peaks also currently boasts seven locations in the country.”

Source: FAT Brands Inc.