Climate technology company Melliens officially launched its CowCarbon 1.5 platform during CES 2025. The platform aims to address the environmental challenges of the livestock industry by enabling carbon reduction while promoting transparency and sustainability in beef consumption.

The CowCarbon 1.5 platform provides a solution for both consumers and producers in the beef supply chain. Consumers can now verify the carbon offset grade of their beef purchases, offering transparency and empowering them to make environmentally conscious choices. These grades represent the environmental impact of the beef, helping to foster trust and accountability across the industry.

For producers, the platform tracks carbon offset amounts and rewards sustainable practices with carbon credits. By reducing emissions through eco-friendly methods, producers not only contribute to global greenhouse gas reduction efforts but also receive financial incentives. These carbon credits can be traded or sold, creating a win-win scenario where environmental responsibility aligns with economic benefits.

Soh Hyun Park, CEO of Melliens, described CowCarbon 1.5 as a revolutionary platform tailored specifically for the beef industry. The platform utilizes real-time carbon tracking, genomic breeding technology, and big data to measure and validate low-carbon beef production at scale. Unlike generic solutions, CowCarbon 1.5 is purpose-built to address the unique challenges of cattle farming, offering reliability, affordability and speed.

Hakkyo Lee, co-founder of Melliens, said, "The agricultural sector contributes 24% of global greenhouse gas emissions, with cattle alone accounting for 10% of this total. Without action, this proportion is expected to increase by 2050. Measuring the carbon footprint of beef has been nearly impossible due to biological variability, insufficient data, and high costs. CowCarbon solves these challenges by quantifying and verifying reduced carbon emissions in real time, generating actionable carbon credits."

CowCarbon 1.5 is being showcased at the JBNU Pavilion in Eureka Park at CES 2025, held in Las Vegas Jan. 7-10. Lee expressed gratitude to the LINC 3.0 project team at Jeonbuk National University for their support, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in achieving this breakthrough.

Melliens continues to lead the way in climate technology, transforming cattle farming to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and deliver premium, low-carbon beef while contributing to global sustainability efforts.

Source: Melliens Inc.