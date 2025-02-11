Jennings Premium Meats is announcing the groundbreaking of a new addition to its current meat processing facility in New Franklin, Mo. The company is adding 4,800 square feet of manufacturing space to increase its snack stick processing capacity.

The $2 million project — partly funded by a grant through the Show-Me Entrepreneurial Grants for Agriculture program from the Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority — is expected to be completed by July 1, 2025.

“This expansion is the next step to build our capacity and continue to grow the company,” said Jason Jennings, third-generation owner and operator of Jennings Premium Meats.

With the expansion, Jennings’ total footprint will increase to approximately 45,000 square feet, including a separate warehouse used for dry goods and refrigerated storage.

Over the past year, Jennings has increased its volume by about 60%. Its most recent expansion took place in 2021 when the company increased its packaging and further processing capacity.

This latest project will add several smokehouses to boost cooking capacity, create more locker room space for workplace amenities for the company’s 35 employees and expand the space used to cut and prepare snack sticks prior to packaging.

Founded in 1954, Jennings Premium Meats’ business has evolved from a butcher shop to now include a retail shop that produces a variety of award-winning hams, bacon, jerky and sausages. Still operating at its original site, the company focuses on manufacturing Pop’s Snack Sticks and is a private-label meat manufacturer.

Source: American Association of Meat Processors