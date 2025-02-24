Mason Dixie Foods, a frozen comfort food brand, is expanding its growing product line with breakfast burritos and crispy chicken sandwiches inspired by restaurant classics. The new products do not have any artificial flavors, additives or preservatives.

“We’re on a mission to clean-up the frozen food aisle with better ingredients and great-tasting comfort food,” said Ayeshah Abuelhiga, founder and CEO at Mason Dixie Foods. “We took inspiration from our own restaurant recipes to create delicious, all-natural handhelds made with only real ingredients you’d find in your own kitchen. For far too long, consumers have had to sacrifice ingredient quality to enjoy their favorite American classics. Now even restaurants are sacrificing quality ingredients for low-cost, artificial substitutions. Our new burritos and crispy chicken sandwiches are proof that it is possible to simplify an ingredient panel without sacrificing flavor.”

Crispy Chicken Sandwiches

The single-serve crispy chicken sandwiches come in two flavors and are made with all-white-meat chicken breast, using the same marinade recipe from the original restaurant, Mason Dixie Biscuit Co. They also come on the first-ever clean-label potato bun and their classic buttermilk biscuit.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich: Crispy chicken seasoned with a house blend of spices on a potato bun, with 16 grams of protein.

Spicy Chicken Biscuit: Crispy Nashville hot chicken with a touch of peppery heat on a flaky, buttery biscuit, with 11 grams of protein.

Breakfast Burritos

The new line of single-serve, skillet cooked burritos come in four flavors in soft, small-batch tortillas; each features 14-15 grams of protein and can be prepared in under two minutes. The burritos heat in the wrapper to improve heating consistency and texture. All of the brand's burritos are made with nitrate/nitrite-free meats, New Mexico Certified hatch green chiles, cage-free certified real eggs and no preservatives.

Sausage: Savory sausage, soft scrambled cage-free eggs, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, skillet potatoes and New Mexico certified hatch green chile.

Egg & Cheese: Soft-scrambled cage-free eggs, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, skillet potatoes and New Mexico certified hatch green chile.

Chorizo: House-made chorizo, soft-scrambled cage-free eggs, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, skillet potatoes and New Mexico certified hatch green chile.

Carnivore: Savory sausage, smoky bacon and house-made chorizo, soft-scrambled cage-free eggs, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, skillet potatoes and New Mexico certified hatch green chile.

Mason Dixie Foods will showcase their latest innovations at Expo West Booth #4973, Hall E in Anaheim, Calif., from March 3-7, 2025. The breakfast burritos will be available at Whole Foods Market, Wegman’s and Giant Foods starting spring and summer 2025. The chicken sandwiches will be exclusively available at Whole Foods Markets starting late spring 2025.

Source: Mason Dixie Foods