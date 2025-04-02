Researchers study Salmonella contamination, detection and control in poultry

The US Poultry & Egg Association and USPOULTRY Foundation recently approved $380,000 for four new research grants at four institutions through the Comprehensive Research Program. The research funding was approved by the boards of directors of both organizations, following recommendations from the Foundation Research Advisory Committee. Composed of experts from diverse sectors of the poultry and egg industry, the committee includes professionals from various scientific disciplines.

“One of the many pillars of USPOULTRY's and the Foundation’s service to the poultry industry is research. Evaluating the multitude of research projects requires not just time, but a deep commitment to understanding their potential impact, as each decision shapes the future of innovation and progress in our industry. Members of the FRAC spend countless hours reviewing and evaluating the proposals before making recommendations for funding, and we appreciate their time and commitment,” said Jonathan Cade, Hy-Line International, and USPOULTRY chair.

The first research grant was received by Florida State University to conduct a project titled Digital PCR Method for the Detection and Estimation of Salmonella Load in Poultry Samples. The USDA's Agricultural Research Service received a grant to study Dual Biocontrol of Salmonella in Poultry: Targeted Killing Plus Vaccination. The third grant went to Ohio State University for its project Investigating the Contribution of Satellite Cell Heterogeneity to Wooden Breast Myopathy, while Kansas State University received funds to conduct its research on Deboning Salmonella Contamination: Does Cross-Contamination During Debone Contribute to Salmonella Contamination in Ground Turkey?

Source: US Poultry & Egg Association