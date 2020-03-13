Hormel launches Pepperoni Cup N’ Crisp

The makers of Hormel Pepperoni have announced the launch of Hormel Pepperoni Cup N’ Crisp, a premium pizza topping uniquely crafted to cup and crisp, bringing high-quality restaurant flavor to kitchen tables everywhere.

Unlike traditional lay flat pepperoni, Hormel Pepperoni Cup N’ Crisp curls into a bowl shape as it cooks to crispy perfection. Also known as “roni cups” or “cup and char” pepperoni, Hormel Pepperoni Cup N’ Crisp provides an experience that no other retail pepperoni can provide.

“Few things satisfy your senses and capture your attention more than a pepperoni pizza fresh out of the oven,” said Shane Ward, Hormel Pepperoni brand manager. “Hormel Pepperoni Cup N’ Crisp is intensely flavored and uniquely formulated to achieve just the right amount of cupping and the perfect crisp, creating an unforgettable experience when crafting pizzeria-style pizzas at home.”

Sourc: Hormel Foods Corp.