“2020 was the year that no one saw coming,” said Jonathan Amidei, chief operating officer of Swaggerty Sausage Co. Inc.

It was a sentiment that many meat and poultry processors share. The industry, in a normal year, is often fraught with pitfalls – labor shortages, raw material supplies, government regulations, changing consumer tastes. All of those issues existed in 2020. Add to that a global pandemic that killed more than 400,000 Americans, crippled the foodservice industry and changed the way of life of everyone, and you are left with the most challenging business environment in the recent history of the meat industry.

For many companies, staying afloat was an accomplishment in and of itself. The leading processors, whether those in the Top 100 or the Greatest Gains lists or others, found a way to not only survive, but thrive.

“We learned that we had to quickly adapt to unexpected changes in business while maintaining our high standards of product quality, people safety and cost containment,” Amidei added. “Retail business flourished and more than offset the foodservice declines.”

“Adapting quickly” became a mantra for many of the companies in the Top 100. Nancy Matheson-Burns, president and CEO of the Woburn, Mass.-based Dole & Bailey, said that the company quickly pivoted to new ventures when many of its foodservice customers shut down. Within days, the company had made a significant push for retail, ultimately growing its retail business by 400 percent by the end of the year.

“Within two days we created a comprehensive online platform utilizing our current website for direct sales to homes during the lockdown. This allowed for contactless home delivery during the pandemic throughout our community. Sales were so successful we have migrated to a more robust platform using Shopify and have continued to evolve and grow this segment of our business,” she added.

As a result of hard work and quick-thinking, many of the companies in this year’s Top 100 and Greatest Gains Reports reported a positive year, even if it wasn’t a runaway success. Of the 33 companies who responded to our poll, 11 indicated that 2020 was their “Best Year Ever,” while 11 more described it as “Good.” The remaining companies called the year either “Average” or “Poor,” but no company described it as the worst ever.

Cautious optimism

Prospects for the coming year are more optimistic. Twenty respondents say that the next year will be better than the last one.

However, there are still speedbumps in the road. COVID-19 remains a top concern. Processors are wary of a resurgence, of getting vaccines for their employees in a timely manner, of the economy recovering from the toll of the pandemic.

COVID-19 is not the most pressing concern, however; labor is. There are simply not enough employees to go around, and that vanished labor pool is inhibiting growth in some cases. This isn’t a new concern in the industry, but it was something that was exacerbated by the pandemic.

“It continues to get harder to attract qualified workers into food manufacturing in the more rural areas,” said one company leader. In total, 13 processors mentioned labor as a leading concern for the next year.

Many of the opportunities are COVID-related as well. Several processors predict a resurgence in the foodservice market, while others believe that the new markets and new relationships they formed in 2020 will pay big dividends in 2021 and beyond.

If your company would like to be considered for the 2022 Top 100 Report, email Sam Gazdziak at gazdziaks@bnpmedia.com.

2021 Market Segment Reports

Select a market segment in order to view the report:

Editor’s note: The market segment reports are gathered by information submitted by the following companies, or information that is publicly available. Those companies that did not respond or declined to provide specific information were not included.

BEEF

Company Sales in Sector

(in millions) Overall Sales

(in millions) JBS USA 20,829 39,300 OSI Group LLC 2,928 6,100 Hormel Foods Corp. 864.7 9,608 Caviness Beef Packers Ltd. 720 720 Lone Star Beef Processors 550 550 CS Beef Packers LLC 545 545 Golden West Food Group 392.8 958 Colorado Premium 361.3 425 Stampede Meat Inc. 357.5 650 Standard Meat Co. 346.8 600 Golden State Foods 291 300 Omaha Steaks International Inc. 279 450 Dole & Bailey Inc. 207 430 Monogram Food Solutions 130.9 818.6 John Soules Foods Inc. 109.6 577 Carl Buddig & Co. 108 720 Prime Meats (Norsan Meats LLC) 78.7 126.9 Abbyland Foods Inc. 77.5 310 Deitz & Watson Inc. 72 600 George’s Inc. 60 1,500

CHICKEN

Company Sales in Sector

(in millions) Overall Sales

(in millions) JBS USA 12.183 39,300 Sanderson Farms Inc. 3,546 3,546 George’s Inc. 1,410 1,500 House of Raeford Farms Inc. 1,100 1,100 OSI Group LLC 732 6,100 Farmers Pride Inc. (dba Bell & Evans) 488 488 John Soules Foods Inc. 467.4 577 Golden West Food Group 258.7 958 Standard Meat Co. 214.8 600 Hormel Foods Corp. 192.1 9,608 Stampede Meat Inc. 162.5 650 Carl Buddig & Co. 108 720 Monogram Food Solutions 73.7 818.6 Deitz & Watson Inc. 72 600 Fresh Mark Inc. 60.5 1,210 Colorado Premium 51 425 Dole & Bailey Inc. 38.5 430 Omaha Steaks International Inc. 36 450 Indiana Packers Corp. 24 1,200 Abbyland Foods Inc. 15 310

PORK

Company Sales in Sector

(in millions) Overall Sales

(in millions) JBS USA 6,288 39,300 Hormel Foods Corp. 5,188.6 9,608 OSI Group LLC 1,769 6,100 Indiana Packers Corp. 1,116 1,200 Fresh Mark Inc. 1,089 1,210 Rantoul Foods 316.3 316.3 Monogram Food Solutions 237.4 818.6 Deitz & Watson Inc. 222 600 Carl Buddig & Co. 216 720 Golden West Food Group 182.0 958 Swaggerty Sausage Co. Inc. 180 180 Abbyland Foods Inc. 170.5 310 J.H. Routh Packing Co. 166 166 Williams Sausage Co. Inc. 137.7 137.7 Sunnyvalley Smoked Meats Inc. 122.5 136.1 Cooper Farms 121 605 Stampede Meat Inc. 97.5 650 Trim-Rite Food Corp. 89.2 89.2 Burgers’ Smokehouse 87.2 98 Pederson Natural Farms Inc. 63 70

TURKEY

Company Sales in Sector

(in millions) Overall Sales

(in millions) Hormel Foods Corp. 1,921.7 9,608 Cooper Farms 393.3 605 Carl Buddig & Co. 288 720 Dakota Provisions LLC 209.1 255 Deitz & Watson Inc. 198 600 OSI Group LLC 61 6,100 Monogram Food Solutions 49.1 818.6 Abbyland Foods Inc. 46.5 310 Fresh Mark Inc. 36.3 1,210 Indiana Packers Corp. 36 1,200 Stampede Meat Inc. 32.5 650 Golden West Food Group 28.7 958 George’s Inc. 15 1,500 Sunnyvalley Smoked Meats Inc. 13.6 136.1 Omaha Steaks International Inc. 4.5 4.5

EXPORT

Company Sales in Sector

(in millions) Overall Sales

(in millions) JBS USA 7,467 39,300 Hormel Foods Corp. 576.5 9,608 OSI Group LLC 549 6,100 Sanderson Farms Inc. 308.5 3,546 Indiana Packers Corp. 240 1,200 Fresh Mark Inc. 121 1,210 House of Raeford Farms Inc. 121 1,100 Caviness Beef Packers Ltd. 108 720 George’s Inc. 75 1,500 Stampede Meat Inc. 65 650 Lone Star Beef Processors 55 550 CS Beef Packers LLC 54.5 545 Dakota Provisions LLC 51 255 Cooper Farms 48.4 605 Carl Buddig & Co. 36 720

NATURAL / ORGANIC

Company Sales in Sector

(in millions) Overall Sales

(in millions) Sanderson Farms Inc. 3,219.8 3,546 Hormel Foods Corp. 1,537.4 9,608 George’s Inc. 375 375 OSI Group LLC 305 6,100 Farmers Pride Inc. (dba Bell & Evans) 195.2 488 Deitz & Watson Inc. 150 600 Pederson Natural Farms Inc. 63 70 Golden West Food Group 38.3 958 Caviness Beef Packers Ltd. 36 720 Carl Buddig & Co. 14.4 720

FRESH

Company Sales in Sector

(in millions) Overall Sales

(in millions) Hormel Foods Corp. 6,629.8 9,608 Sanderson Farms Inc. 3,210.5 3,546 George’s Inc. 1,050 1,500 Indiana Packers Corp. 960 1,200 House of Raeford Farms Inc. 946 1,100 Golden West Food Group 862.2 958 Fresh Mark Inc. 847 1,210 OSI Group LLC 610 6,100 Carl Buddig & Co. 576 720 Caviness Beef Packers Ltd. 576 720 Cooper Farms 514.3 605 Lone Star Beef Processors 495 550 CS Beef Packers LLC 436 545 Monogram Food Solutions 425.7 818.6 Farmers Pride Inc. (dba Bell & Evans) 414.8 488 Colorado Premium 255 425 Standard Meat Co. 246.6 600 Dole & Bailey Inc. 199.8 430 Stampede Meat Inc. 195 650 J.H. Routh Packing Co. 132.8 166

FROZEN

Company Sales in Sector

(in millions) Overall Sales

(in millions) OSI Group LLC 5,490 6,100 Hormel Foods Corp. 576.5 9,608 John Soules Foods Inc. 536.6 577 Stampede Meat Inc. 455 650 George’s Inc. 450 1,500 Omaha Steaks International Inc. 450 450 Sanderson Farms Inc. 425.5 3,546 Standard Meat Co. 353.4 600 Fresh Mark Inc. 242 1,210 Indiana Packers Corp. 240 1,200 Monogram Food Solutions 221 818.6 Dole & Bailey Inc. 187.7 430 Golden State Foods 180 300 Swaggerty Sausage Co. Inc. 180 180 Abbyland Foods Inc. 170.5 310 Colorado Premium 170 425 Caviness Beef Packers Ltd. 144 720 Dakota Provisions LLC 127.5 255 House of Raeford Farms Inc. 110 1,100 CS Beef Packers LLC 109 545

SHELF STABLE

Company Sales in Sector

(in millions) Overall Sales

(in millions) Hormel Foods Corp. 2,402.1 9,608 Monogram Food Solutions 163.7 818.6 Carl Buddig & Co. 144 720 Fresh Mark Inc. 121 1,210 Deitz & Watson Inc. 90 600