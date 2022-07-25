Record-breaking exports of U.S. beef are featured in the latest edition of The Drive In Five, a video series in which the Cattlemen’s Beef Board updates producers on how Beef Checkoff dollars are used to drive beef demand. The segment highlights the added value export markets deliver through increased demand for beef variety meat and for muscle cuts not heavily utilized in the domestic market. It features interviews with USMEF international staff members, as well as President and CEO Dan Halstrom and Cattlemen’s Beef Board officers.
Watch the segment online below.
Source: U.S. Meat Export Federation