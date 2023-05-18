USPOULTRY and the USPOULTRY Foundation announce the completion of a funded research project at the University of Tennessee in which a researcher investigated post-harvest methods to reduce Campylobacter on poultry products. The research was made possible in part by an endowing USPOULTRY Foundation gift from Koch Foods and proceeds from the International Poultry Expo, part of the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE). The research is part of USPOULTRY's comprehensive research program that encompasses all phases of poultry and egg production and processing. A summary of the completed project is below.

Project #F098: Identification of Genetic Determinants That Facilitate Campylobacter jejuni Survival During Poultry Processing (Dr. Jeremiah G. Johnson, Department of Microbiology, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Tenn.)

Dr. Jeremiah Johnson, assistant professor at the University of Tennessee, has completed a research project aimed at determining whether defined C. jejuni mutants colonize chickens as readily as the parental strain. Researchers identified one specific mutant that is unable to colonize the chicken cecum. The finding was supported by the observation that chicks infected with both strains ended up colonized with only parental C. jejuni.

The research summary is available on the USPOULTRY website. Information on other USPOULTRY research may also be obtained by visiting the USPOULTRY website.

Source: USPOULTRY