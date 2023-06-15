Team Beef South Dakota, a program sponsored by the South Dakota Beef Industry Council, helped host a “Beef Night” for more than 300 RASDAK (Ride Across South Dakota) cyclists on June 8, 2023, in Sturgis, S.D. RASDAK is a 6-day cycling event that covered 330 miles throughout the Black Hills. This year marked the event's 10th anniversary and 10 years of sponsorship by the SDBIC Team Beef South Dakota.

In addition to sponsoring a beef meal for RASDAK participants, the Beef Night gave staff and producers the opportunity to share the beef story with a diverse group of cyclists. “RASDAK is such a unique event, and it provides a great partnership,” shared Team Beef South Dakota Coordinator Merretta Anderson. “The cyclists are genuinely interested in learning more about the benefits of beef as well as hearing from producers and learning first-hand the trials and successes that are a part of the beef industry.” Anderson continued, “Anytime we can get out and share the pasture to plate story, is a great opportunity for our industry.”

This year, the route passed through the scenic landscapes of the Black Hills, and riders also had the chance to view cattle along the course. Northern Black Hills beef producer Eric Jennings visited with cyclists at the event and encouraged riders to really take in their surroundings. “As they ride by our place, I really hope they notice the management that occurs and the contentedness of the cattle and take it all in,” noted Jennings.

Over 30 of the riders donned Team Beef red jerseys, indicating they were a member of Team Beef South Dakota. These members serve as beef advocates and share how they utilize beef in their training program. This year, Team Beef South Dakota has roughly 100 members, including cyclists and runners of all levels.

Follow along all year as Team Beef South Dakota members participate in events across the state and share their beef story. Check out the 2023 Team Beef Schedule at www.sdbeef.org/programs-events/team-beef.

The South Dakota Beef Industry Council works on behalf of South Dakota beef producers through the $1 Beef Checkoff program.

For more information on the Beef Checkoff and statewide efforts, visit www.sdbeef.org and www.MyBeefCheckoff.com or contact Jodie Anderson at janderson@sdbeef.org.

Source: South Dakota Beef Industry Council