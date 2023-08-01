The LULAC National Educational Service Centers, Tyson Foods, and the League of United Latin American Citizens are joining forces to donate 40,000 pounds of protein to Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico. The donation, the equivalent of 160,000 servings — Tyson estimates one pound of protein is equal to four servings of protein — is in honor of the LULAC National Education Service Centers’, or LNESC’s, youth-focused conference and celebration honoring its 50-year anniversary in offering education and leadership programs and services.

As the oldest and largest Latino civil rights organization in the country, LULAC is committed to alleviating hunger disparities among the Latino community. Thanks to a longstanding partnership, LULAC and Tyson Foods have donated more than 1.7 million pounds of protein to food banks across the country since 2003. This year, LNESC is joining this collaborative effort in providing aid to hungry families as part of its milestone celebration.

“LNESC has always been about the communities we serve, and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate our 50-year anniversary than by participating in this remarkable donation,” said John Moya, director of LNESC Albuquerque.

Since 1973, LNESC has assisted over 607,000 students on their path to higher education, awarded more than $30 million in scholarship funds, and helped provide education and leadership programs for Hispanic and other students in need of financial assistance and educational counseling.

“We’re proud to do our part to help great partners like the Roadrunner Food Bank, which works on the front line every ... day to end hunger,” said Paul Davis, vice president and chief equity, inclusion & diversity officer, Tyson Foods. “Food insecurity affects all age groups, ethnicities and communities, and we’re committed to working with organizations like LULAC to feed the world, together.”

The Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico serves more than 70,000 hungry people across New Mexico every week. This protein donation will go directly to 16 surrounding counties to feed children, adults and seniors struggling to get food.

“Thanks to Tyson and LULAC, we are grateful to receive such a precious food donation,” said Linda Wedeen, interim president and CEO of Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico. “This truckload of protein is truly a unique and special gift. Large donations of protein like this one are not what the food bank typically receives. For the people we serve, food items like this are often a treat. We are honored to be able to provide this food to New Mexicans experiencing hunger. It will reach tens of thousands of families across the state.”

Source: Tyson Foods Inc.