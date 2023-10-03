On behalf of the nation’s largest source of wild domestic seafood, the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute is unveiling efforts to inspire consumers to Cook Wild with Alaska seafood. Studies show that 82% of consumers prefer seafood that is wild and sustainable, but are still craving more cooking inspiration and clarity on how to ensure the seafood on their plate is the best choice, according to Datassential for Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute, 2021. To answer this call, ASMI is bringing together experts to provide culinary inspiration to Cook Wild seafood and educate consumers on sustainable practices. A sweepstakes to win a year’s supply of Alaska seafood, a limited-edition Hedley and Bennett seafood apron, and a cooking class with an Alaska chef aim to encourage consumers nationwide to share how they "Cook Wild."

According to recent research, more than half of Americans (54%) eat seafood once a month, and 74% wish they ate it more often, according to material for Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute, 2023.

Consumers are looking for cooking tips, with approximately two in three (66%) saying cooking guidance, like recipes, cooking techniques and more, would help them enjoy seafood more often,

When it comes to the most popular method for preparing seafood, the stove wins. Among those who cook or prepare seafood at home, the highest percentage of respondents (36%) say the stove is the option they use most often. The oven (22%), grill (16%) and air fryer (14%) are other preferred methods, according to material for ASMI, 2023.

More than three in five Americans (61%) say they’re unsure which seafood is sustainable — according to Datassential for Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute, 2021 — so a sure way to identify wild, sustainable seafood is to simply look for Alaska. All seafood from Alaska is wild and sustainable, and more than 60% of the wild seafood harvested in the U.S. comes from Alaska waters, as well as 99% of the wild salmon.

This data inspired ASMI’s latest campaign, which brings together influential seafood and food industry experts, chefs and creators to share cooking ideas and recipes, including Ellen Marie Bennett (Instagram), chef, author and CEO of kitchen gear brand Hedley & Bennett (Instagram), as well as social media influencers, Ahmad Alzahabi (@thegoldenbalance on TikTok and Instagram), Kena Peay (@kenapeay on TikTok and Instagram), Alesandra Ciuffo (@flavorsbyale on TikTok and Instagram) and Lauren Grant (@zestfulkitchen on TikTok and Instagram).

"My cooking style has always been really simple recipes that look delicious but aren’t overkill to prep. I always pick beautiful high-quality ingredients and only use sustainable fish like Alaska seafood that take meals to the next level," said Bennett.

"The flavors, nutritional benefits and sustainability guaranteed from wild Alaska seafood make it an obvious choice for anyone at home or in a pro kitchen. Whether I’m making lunch for my two-year-old or having it be the main dish at a dinner party, I always know it’s going to turn out amazing because that’s what you get every time with Alaska seafood[,]” Bennett said.

"Seafood can be intimidating for many, but I’m excited to share simple cooking techniques that will inspire cooks to prepare more seafood at home," said culinary content creator Ahmad Alzahabi. "It’s always fun to test out new recipes in the kitchen, but starting with high-quality ingredients like wild seafood from Alaska is a must, as you can taste the difference. Did you know you can use your air fryer to prepare some of the best wild Alaska salmon ever in less than 20 minutes? I’m excited to show home cooks how."

Seafood from Alaska includes five species of wild salmon, cod, halibut, Alaska pollock, sablefish, rockfish, flounder, crab and more that are available at restaurants and retailers nationwide year-round in the freezer case, at the seafood counter or canned. Alaska is the only state with sustainable fishing written into its constitution, and the Alaska seafood industry goes to great lengths to protect this resource and ensure they are only harvesting what the environment can support. Plus, wild seafood from Alaska is a healthy choice as it contains high-quality protein, omega-3s, vitamin D and B12, iron, zinc and other important nutrients for immune support, improving vision, healthy brains, functioning hearts, strong and healthy muscles and bones, and overall wellness. To learn where Alaska seafood is available, visit here.

Sweepstakes

Starting Sept. 26, consumers nationwide can enter the Cook Wild sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of Alaska seafood, a virtual cooking class with an Alaska chef and a limited edition Alaska Seafood Hedley & Bennett apron. To enter, users simply follow @AlaskaSeafood on Instagram, comment on this Alaska Seafood Instagram or Facebook post sharing how they Cook Wild with hashtag #AskForAlaska, #CookWildSweepstakes and tagging @AlaskaSeafood. One winner will be selected in early November and additional chances to win will happen throughout the year.

Visit here to learn more about why and how to Cook Wild and connect with @AlaskaSeafood on Facebook and Instagram.

Source: Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute