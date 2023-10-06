The University of Wisconsin-Madison Meat Science & Animal Biologics Discovery program is announcing its first-ever Wisconsin Harvest & Fabrication School.

The Wisconsin Harvest & Fabrication School will be held Nov. 14-16, 2023, and 30 registration spots are now available here.

This school (short course) takes a higher-level comprehensive approach to understanding animal harvest and fabrication of amenable species (e.g., beef, pork, lamb, poultry). Instructors will teach the principles, science, regulations and food safety of animal harvest and fabrication at a basic and applied level. The information will be aimed at operators who have little to moderate amounts of animal harvest and fabrication experience. However, processors from every experience level can benefit from attending this program. Multiple harvest and fabrication demonstrations and hands-on group exercises will be held in the state-of-the-art Meat Science & Animal Biologics Discovery building to facilitate a stronger understanding of classroom discussions. Upon completing this short course, participants can continue their learning by enrolling in additional programs designed to provide extensive, hands-on training for beef, pork, lamb and poultry harvest and fabrication. Enrollment in this short course is limited to 30; therefore, there will be ample opportunity for a more individualized experience throughout the demonstrations and group activities.

Topics covered (not inclusive):

Humane handling programs.

Live animal handling.

Pre- and post-mortem inspection.

Multi-species harvest demonstrations.

Microbial sampling programs.

Technology and equipment.

Antimicrobial interventions.

HACCP Plans and Food Safety.

Meat Quality.

Hands-on pork carcass fabrication activity.

Chilling systems.

Inspections and regulations.

Byproducts and variety meats.

Maximizing productivity and yields.

Beef, lamb, and poultry fabrication demonstrations.

Proper stunning methods.

Animal Biologics.

OSHA and Employee Safety.

The registration fee for the Wisconsin Harvest and Fabrication School is $750.00 per person. Registration will close Oct. 26, 2023. After that date, the fee will be $800.00. The fee includes course materials and handouts, breaks and lunches, refreshments, a Tuesday evening reception, a Wednesday evening dinner, and local transportation between the DoubleTree hotel and the MSABD building. Lodging, parking and other meals are not included.

For those with questions, contact Colleen Crummy at colleen.crummy@wisc.edu or Heather Hunt at hbhunt@wisc.edu.

Source: University of Wisconsin-Madison Meat Science & Animal Biologics Discovery program