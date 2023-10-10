The American Association of Meat Processors has announced a new webinar that is free for anyone in the meat and poultry processing industry. “Pre-Harvest Salmonella Monitoring to Improve Food Safety” will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The speaker for the event will be Dr. Nikki Shariat, associate professor at the University of Georgia.

'Pre-Harvest Salmonella Monitoring to Improve Food Safety' webinar information. Courtesy of AAMP.





New technologies have shown that Salmonella occurs in pre-harvest food animal production as mixed populations of multiple serotypes. Identifying and characterizing these populations is key to understanding serotype dynamics through production. Using poultry as an example, this presentation will discuss how complex Salmonella populations shift through broiler production and processing.

Dr. Shariat earned her Ph.D. in biological sciences from Vanderbilt University and started working in food safety during her postdoctoral at Penn State. She held a faculty position at Gettysburg College for three years before joining the Poultry Diagnostic and Research Center in the Department of Population Health at the University of Georgia in 2019.

The webinar is scheduled to last for an hour, and there will be time for a question & answer period following it. Register for the event here.

Source: American Association of Meat Processors