The University of Wisconsin-Madison Meat Science & Animal Biologics Discovery program is still accepting applications for the 2024–2025 Master Meat Crafter Training Program.

Additional information, including application materials, for this program is available here.

The Master Meat Crafter Program is a first-of-its-kind meat industry training program offered by the University of Wisconsin Meat Science program. It is designed to provide participants with a well-rounded, in-depth and comprehensive knowledge of meat science, food safety, and meat processing principles. The approximately two-year program requires completion of four elements for successful graduation and subsequent distinction as “Master Meat Crafter.” These elements include workshops, homework assignments, a mentorship program and a plant project.

After successfully completing the four program elements, candidates will receive the distinction of “Master Meat Crafter” at a formal graduation ceremony on Dec. 11–12, 2025, to signify the completion of the program.

Program costs are $11,000. Fees can be paid in full up front or broken into eight quarterly installments. Fees include registration for all schools and graduation, participant materials and handouts, business meals/banquets and transportation to events in Madison.

Acceptance into this program will be based upon the quality and content of the required training-program application. Applicants with at least five years of experience in ownership, operation or employment in a meat processing facility will be viewed favorably. The program is limited to 35 participants per class.

The program application is available here.

For questions regarding the Master Meat Crafter Program, contact Colleen Crummy, outreach program manager, at colleen.crummy@wisc.edu or 608-279-7669, or Jeff Sindelar, Ph.D., professor and Extension meat specialist, at jsindelar@wisc.edu or 608-262-0555.

Source: University of Wisconsin-Madison Meat Science & Animal Biologics Discovery program