Stryve Foods Inc. is announcing a significant expansion in its distribution network. All three of the company’s retail brands, Stryve, Vacadillos and Kalahari, are gaining momentum in the marketplace. The company's products are now available at Love’s Travel Stops, Sierra Trading, Anderson Convenience Market, King’s Fuel, Energy North, Amcon Distributing Co., Affiliated Foods, Agne Distributors, Yesway/Allsups, Gate Petroleum, Dickerson Oil and Circle K Florida, and have also expanded distribution at HEB, AWG, Parker Co., Hot Spot and Lunds & Byerly’s.

Stryve is committed to making high-quality, protein-packed snacks accessible to consumers nationwide. The addition of these retailers to the company’s distribution network broadens its product availability.

"We are thrilled to partner with such esteemed retailers to make our delicious and healthy snacks more widely accessible," said Katie Grady, chief customer officer at Stryve Foods. "As a company, we are dedicated to providing consumers with convenient, high-protein snack options that not only taste great but also support a healthy and active lifestyle."

Stryve’s CEO, Chris Boever, said, “I am encouraged by our increasing distribution and improved sales velocities. Our highly differentiated brands deliver significantly more protein than traditional meat snacks. Our products are crafted with high-quality beef and a blend of flavorful spices, free from sugar and no artificial preservatives, nitrates, or other additives, making them perfect snacks for health-conscious and flavor seeking consumers alike. We are making fantastic progress in our transformation; I am highly encouraged by our continued performance and increasingly confident in our future.”

